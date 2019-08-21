New York, Connecticut governors discuss better cooperation and marijuana legalization on fishing trip

WILSON, N.Y. — While fishing for steelhead trout on Lake Ontario, the governors of New York and Connecticut say they chatted about how their states can work more closely together and about other issues of interest such as marijuana legalization.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a fellow Democrat, discussed setting up drills for emergency responders from both states so they can become more familiar with each other’s practices. Lamont says the joint training exercises could begin this fall.

The governors say they discussed other issues of interest to both states, including cyber security, transportation, and marijuana legalization.