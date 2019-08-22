Seth Moulton to speak by video at Lynn cannabis conference

Organizers said their event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Lynn Museum, “is intended to enhance interaction by bringing professionals who represent a diversity of experience and approaches to sound models and applications on the businesses serving the current and future cannabis medical and adult-use market.”

Moulton, who has worked in Congress to make cannabis a more realistic treatment option for veterans, recorded the video message for the conference on innovations in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and ancillary services, hosted by the Cannabis Community Care and Research Network and Alternative Treatment Veterans.

Congressman Seth Moulton, as he darts across the country running for president, will deliver a keynote address by video Thursday at a cannabis conference in Lynn, organizers said.

Last year, Moulton joined Republican US Representative Matt Gaetz, of Florida, to prepare three bills that seek to learn more about how veterans use cannabis, to prepare better medical marijuana education for providers and to protect the benefits of veterans who use marijuana.

“Our veterans are seeking alternative options to opioids, and we should be supporting their desires not to be addicted to painkillers. Let’s not kid ourselves, people are using marijuana — including our veterans,” Moulton said at the time.

A 2011 study conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs found that Veterans Health Administration patients were nearly twice as likely as the general population to die of an accidental opioid overdose, and recent survey data from the American Legion shows that veterans and their caregivers are interested in having medical marijuana as a treatment option.

The American Legion reported in 2017 that 22 percent of veterans were using marijuana to treat a medical condition. Eighty-three percent of veteran households surveyed indicated that they think the federal government should legalize medical cannabis, and 82 percent said they want to have medical cannabis as a federally-legal treatment option.