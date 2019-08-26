DEA announces it will finally take action on marijuana grower applications

In the three years since the DEA first said it would be accepting applications for cannabis manufacturers, the agency has received 33 submissions. In a notice of applications set to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, DEA said the “unprecedented” volume of inquiries makes it necessary to develop new regulations before approving pending applications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration announced Monday that it is taking steps to expand the number of federally authorized marijuana manufacturers for research purposes.

“DEA intends to propose regulations in the near future that would supersede the 2016 policy statement and govern persons seeking to become registered with DEA to grow marihuana as bulk manufacturers, consistent with applicable law,” the notice states.

It will also open a public comment period for individuals interested in weighing in on the rulemaking process.

“I am pleased that DEA is moving forward with its review of applications for those who seek to grow marijuana legally to support research,” Attorney General William Barr, who previously voiced support for increasing the number of marijuana manufacturers, said in a press release. “The Department of Justice will continue to work with our colleagues at the Department of Health and Human Services and across the Administration to improve research opportunities wherever we can.”

The DEA said that approving applications for cannabis growers will produce “additional strains of marihuana” that will be “available to researchers.”

“This should facilitate research, advance scientific understanding about the effects of marihuana, and potentially aid in the development of safe and effective drug products that may be approved for marketing by the Food and Drug Administration,” the agency wrote.

That’s precisely what researchers have been asking for. Lawmakers and scientists alike have complained that the current source of federally authorized research grade cannabis — which is produced at a single facility at the University of Mississippi — is inadequate, with a chemical composition that’s closer to hemp than the marijuana that’s available to consumers in legalized state-level markets.

“DEA is making progress in the program to register additional marijuana growers for federally authorized research, and will work with other relevant federal agencies to expedite the necessary next steps,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “We support additional research into marijuana and its components, and we believe registering more growers will result in researchers having access to a wider variety for study.”

The announcement comes days before the DEA was required under a court order to respond to a lawsuit concerning its inaction on cannabis manufacturer applications.

In addition to moving forward on marijuana grower applications, the DEA also clarified that hemp manufacturers “no longer require DEA registration for that purpose” since the crop was federally legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill and so “these applicants may respond in writing with a request to withdraw their applications.”

