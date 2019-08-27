Rob Gronkowski announces partnership with CBD company
Retired star Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced a new partnership with a CBD company Tuesday, calling the cannabis compound the “most safe alternative way that a player can deal with pain.”
The three-time Super Bowl champion, who announced his retirement from the NFL in March, said he will be working with CBDMEDIC, which makes topical products for “safe, natural, and temporary relief,” the company’s website said.
Cannabis of any kind, including CBD, is banned in the NFL, though some forms of CBD have been legalized federally.
Gronkowski said when he decided to leave football, he was “not in a good place” and wished he could have used CBD to relieve the pain while he played.
Advertisement
“I needed to recover,” Gronkowski said in a press conference Tuesday, his voice cracking. “I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down, and I didn’t like it.”
Gronkowski said he doesn’t have plans to return to football in the “foreseeable” future, but that he doesn’t rule anything out.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.