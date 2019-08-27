Rob Gronkowski announces partnership with CBD company

Retired star Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced a new partnership with a CBD company Tuesday, calling the cannabis compound the “most safe alternative way that a player can deal with pain.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who announced his retirement from the NFL in March, said he will be working with CBDMEDIC, which makes topical products for “safe, natural, and temporary relief,” the company’s website said.

Cannabis of any kind, including CBD, is banned in the NFL, though some forms of CBD have been legalized federally.