Man pleads guilty to Hartford homicide during pot deal

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 20-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year in Hartford.

The Hartford Courant reports that Ian Wilson Jr., of Windsor, was initially charged with murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He pleaded guilty to the reduced charge on Monday.

Authorities say he shot 46-year-old Richard Kinoshita, of Bristol, during a marijuana transaction on Feb. 19.