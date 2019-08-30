Three pot shops receive OK from state to open next week

Three recreational marijuana shops can open as early as next week after state regulators gave them the necessary approval Thursday.

Alternative Therapies Group Inc. in Salisbury, Solar Therapeutics Inc. in Somerset, and 253 Organic LLC in Montague each received their “commence operations” notices from the Cannabis Control Commission, allowing the stores to open after three calendar days. Each store can open as early as Monday.

The stores will be each town’s first recreational pot shop, and the Salisbury store will be the first in a town directly on the New Hampshire border.