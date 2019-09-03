Bob Marley’s son seeks license for New Jersey marijuana dispensary

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — The son of reggae legend Bob Marley and a Colorado firm have applied to open a medical marijuana dispensary in New Jersey.

NorthJersey.com reports that Rohan Marley and Colorado-based dispensary Lightshade have applied to open a dispensary in Montclair.

State officials recently announced that five cultivation, four vertically integrated, and 15 retail dispensary licenses would be granted.