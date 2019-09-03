Here’s what to know about the pot shops opening in Mass. this week

The Somerset store opened Monday, and the other two open later this week. By week’s end, there will be 26 adult-use pot shops in the state overall .

The shops each received “commence operations” notices from the Cannabis Control Commission last week, giving them approval to open after three calendar days.

Three more recreational marijuana shops will open in Massachusetts this week, all in far-reaches of the state: in Montague, Salisbury, and Somerset.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to shop at the three newest pot shops:

Montague — 253 Organic LLC (253 Farmacy)

Opening date: Thursday, Sept. 5

The Montague store is the first for 253 Farmacy. Company leaders say they hope to give customers a “deli-style” marketplace experience that will be unlike other stores in the Massachusetts market.

Marijuana flower will be displayed on shelves for customers to see and smell — almost like a tea-buying experience at Teavana. Their selections will be weighed right in front of them, part of what spokeswoman Ariel Etheridge said is intended to be a “really easy cannabis experience.”

“We want you to be able to have that shopping experience where we’re weighing out the flower right in front of you, and we’re showing you what you’re getting,” she said.

Location

The store is located at 253 Millers Falls Road in Turners Falls in Montague.

Hours

253 Farmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Parking

The store has ample parking onsite with hundreds of parking spots available.

Payment

Customers can pay with cash or debit cards.

Purchasing limits

There will not be any limits beyond the state-mandated ones.

Can you preorder?

Yes.

Salisbury — Alternative Therapies Group Inc.

Opening date: Wednesday, Sept. 4

This store will be ATG’s second adult-use store, following its outlet in Salem that was the third recreational store to open in the state.

In Salem, ATG initially began recreational sales on an appointment-only basis, a requirement it later dropped when more stores opened and crowds in most places began to die down. Its Salisbury store will not require appointments.

In a blog on the company’s website, chief executive Chris Edwards said ATG is “eager to begin welcoming recreational customers” to the new store. ATG also has plans to open a store nearby in Amesbury, according to its website.

Location

The store is at 107 Elm Street in Salisbury.

Hours

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., seven days a week.

Parking

There is limited parking on site for customers who need to park close to the entrance. All other customers should park in a nearby lot at 195 Elm St., where a free shuttle service will take customers to and from the store.

Here’s where to park if you’re visiting ATG in Salisbury. (Alternative Therapies Group)

Payment

All purchases are cash only. There is a traditional ATM on site.

Purchasing limits

No additional limits are expected beyond the state-mandated ones.

Can you preorder?

No.

Somerset — Solar Therapeutics Inc.

Opening date: Monday, Sept. 2

Inspired by its name, Solar Therapeutics is on a mission to find an eco-friendly solution to cultivating marijuana. Chief executive Edward Dow said the company has gone above and beyond the environmentally conscious regulations from the state and has made its cultivation site largely reliant on solar power.

He now hopes Solar Therapeutics’s first recreational marijuana store will give off the same eco-friendly attitude.

“It really makes it a standout,” Dow said. “I think everyone is eco-conscious now. It’s the time to care about CO2 production and offsetting as much as we can. Climate change is a very relevant thing in today’s world, and we just wanted to offset our carbon footprint as much as possible.”

Dow said Solar Therapeutics expects to offset 50 percent or more of its carbon footprint by cultivating marijuana with solar power.

Location

The store is at 1400 Brayton Point Road in Somerset.

Hours

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Parking

The store has ample on-site parking.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or debit cards.

Purchasing limits

In addition to the state-mandated limits, company leaders will temporarily limit customers to buying an eighth of flower at a time.

Can you preorder?

Yes, but not yet. Company leaders expect to turn on the order-ahead system on their website next week.

