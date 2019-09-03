Sewage screening turns up surprising pot data

When cannabis is consumed, the body converts THC into THC-COOH, which can then be measured in wastewater — a nice word for sewage. Of the five cities measured between March 2018 and February 2019, Halifax, Nova Scotia had the highest average “load” of THC-COOH per capita, followed by Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton.

Canada’s national statistics agency has been collecting and testing municipal wastewater samples from five cities for traces of cannabis to gauge actual usage of the now legal drug. The results are surprising: In some cases they contradict other Statistics Canada data on pot use, while shedding light on the potential size of the black market.

When it comes to cannabis, the proof is in the peeing.

The fact that Halifax residents are peeing out more cannabis residue than anyone else isn’t surprising, as Statistics Canada’s National Cannabis Survey found that 24 percent of Nova Scotians reported using pot in the second quarter, the highest of any province.

What’s surprising is that Montreal’s levels are so high, when only 10 percent of Quebecers reported cannabis use in the second quarter, the lowest of any province. Edmonton’s low wastewater results are also confounding, as Alberta had the third-highest reported cannabis use at 20 percent.

So are people lying or is wastewater an imperfect measure? It could be a bit of both. Statistics Canada acknowledges the difficulty of getting people to accurately divulge their pot use.

“The stigma associated with use and reluctance to disclose purchases from non-regulated suppliers are two factors that could contribute to some under-reporting on surveys,” it said in the wastewater report.

In analyzing the Montreal wastewater data, the agency said factors beyond simple cannabis use per capita could be skewing the results. “It is possible that the consumption per user could be greater,” according to the report. “It is also possible that cannabis use in Montreal is measurably higher than for the rest of Quebec.”