California man pleads guilty to pot distribution scheme in Mass. that netted more than $1.2 million
Pot’s legal in Massachusetts, but distributing more than 100 kilos of it can still get you in trouble.
Simon Long, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and money laundering conspiracy, according to legal filings.
Long, who has California and Montana addresses listed in court papers, remains free pending sentencing on Dec. 6. His lawyer declined to comment.
Here’s how Long’s high-earning weed operation worked, according to a charging document known as an information filed in the case:
“First, LONG shipped marijuana from California to Massachusetts,” the filing said. “A co-conspirator received the marijuana and sold it to customers. The co-conspirators then, at LONG’s direction, deposited cash in amounts under $10,000 into bank accounts. In total, between January 2016 and December 2016, LONG caused approximately 284 single cash deposits to be made into 10 different bank accounts ... totaling $1,299,612.”
He faces a sentence of five to 40 years on the drug charge and up to 20 years on the money laundering count, but prosecutors will recommend a prison term at the low end of the guidelines, as well as an order that Long forfeit a little more than $302,000, according to a plea deal.
