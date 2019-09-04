California man pleads guilty to pot distribution scheme in Mass. that netted more than $1.2 million

Pot’s legal in Massachusetts, but distributing more than 100 kilos of it can still get you in trouble.

Simon Long, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and money laundering conspiracy, according to legal filings.

Long, who has California and Montana addresses listed in court papers, remains free pending sentencing on Dec. 6. His lawyer declined to comment.