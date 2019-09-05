Man sentenced for large-scale pot trafficking conspiracy in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his role in a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said the 40-year-old Ansonia resident Scott Bodnar was part of a drug operation that had a pilot fly marijuana from California to Connecticut for roughly two years for Bodnar and others to sell.

Bodnar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana.