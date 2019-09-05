Vermont asking doctors to report vaping illnesses for study

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Health Department is asking the state’s health care providers to report cases of respiratory illnesses linked to e-cigarettes and vaping.

The state of Vermont is participating in an investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that as of Aug. 27, there have been 215 possible cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarette products in 25 states, including one in Vermont.