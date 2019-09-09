LEDYARD, Conn. — Connecticut’s hemp industry is beginning to take off.

Governor Ned Lamont announced this week that the state has licensed 82 hemp growers, two processors, and 21 manufacturers under a pilot program the Democrat signed into law earlier this year.

The law allows for the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and manufacturing of hemp plants and by-products in the state. In total, there are 294 acres of land being used to grow hemp in Connecticut.