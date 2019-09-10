TIRANA, Albania — Albanian prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison term for a former Albanian interior minister accused of being tied to a crime network suspected of trafficking large amounts of cannabis.

Saimir Tahiri has been under investigation for two years on suspicion of drug trafficking, corruption, and involvement in a criminal organization.

The 49-year-old rejects the charges and denies any connections to the alleged trafficking network that also led to the arrests in Italy and Albania of suspected ringleaders.