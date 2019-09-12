TURLOCK, Calif. — Police in California’s Central Valley have seized nearly 4,000 illegal marijuana plants inside a building co-owned by a former congressman.

The Modesto Bee says Turlock police raided the industrial building Wednesday, arresting five people and seizing guns, pot, and other drugs.

Former US Representative Jeff Denham belongs to the limited liability corporation that owns the building, according to Denham’s attorney, Michael Warda.