“This is something we’ve taken very seriously as a commission,” executive director Shawn Collins said, adding that the change is “an attempt to disclose to patients or consumers what is actually in the product they may be procuring.”

The efforts by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission came following a Globe report last week that revealed regulatory gaps that experts said could pose a safety problem for consumers who vape.

State regulators supported Thursday a measure to require marijuana companies to disclose all ingredients in vaping cartridges sold in licensed stores.

Concerns over vaping product chemicals have exploded in recent weeks, as health officials nationwide investigate the cause of a mysterious, deadly lung illness afflicting people who reported vaping marijuana, nicotine, or both in days or weeks before suffering breathing problems. Health officials have urged people to stop vaping until they determine the cause.

Six people have died nationwide, and 450 have fallen ill. Massachusetts officials are investigating 10 possible cases, but haven’t confirmed any.

Officials say black-market cannabis vape products seem to be particularly dangerous — a common chemical found in several samples provided by patients is vitamin E acetate, an oil that can be safe in food or on skin but potentially harmful when inhaled.

But there is little clarity on how much safer regulated vape products may be. One of the patients who died had visited a licensed dispensary in Oregon.

Massachusetts health experts and cannabis industry executives told the Globe last week that certain questionable chemical fillers used by marijuana companies and allowed under the regulations could turn out to be unsafe.

The commission’s regulations have long required disclosure of ingredients, but the commission didn’t mandate that companies list specific terpenes, a broad class of aromatic chemicals found in marijuana and other plants. Terpenes can also be synthetically created in a lab.

On Thursday, Collins proposed the cannabis commission require licensed companies to list the names of individual terpenes in their products, and the portion they comprise of the substances.

Commissioner Shaleen Title requested that each thickener or additive — often used to adjust flavor or viscosity — also be listed. It’s unclear whether the regulations would require companies to list the source of the terpenes.

Amid the concerns, many companies have e-mailed customers in the past week to say they use only cannabis-derived or plant-derived terpenes.

Collins said he planned “a holistic approach” to address the safety fears. The steps include surveying licensed operators and labs to understand what chemicals are currently in use, whether the commission should further modify its rules, and what role testing labs can play.

Commissioner Britte McBride said she hoped the agency would collaborate with the Department of Public Health, which has mandated clinicians report, to learn whether any vaping-related illnesses were linked to licenses marijuana stores.

The commission voted 5-0 to include the measure in its proposed regulatory changes that it will vote on this week.

