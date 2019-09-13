The ban will include those serving on the Zoning Board of Appeal, the Boston Licensing Board, the Boston Public Health Commission, the Boston Zoning Commission, and the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

The measure, which went into effect by an executive order signed by Mayor Martin J. Walsh Friday, aims to ensure that licenses are given out to applicants equitably and without favoritism, “with a focus on bringing new opportunities to the residents and business owners that have been most impacted by the war on drugs,” according to a statement from the city.

Starting Friday, employees for the city of Boston and their immediate family members can no longer open marijuana businesses in Boston or participate in companies that are seeking marijuana licenses in the city.

“I am committed to ensuring this new industry is fair, transparent, and equitable for all who wish to participate in it,” Walsh said in the statement. “My Administration works closely with businesses and applicants to make sure they get the support they need, and neighborhoods have a voice in the process.”

The order also requires any marijuana applicants in the city to fill out a “beneficial interest form”about their business, personal, and capital interests, “signed under the pains and penalties of perjury so if a candidate or company provides false or misleading information, it could lead to a license revocation.”

Walsh’s office said the order does not impact previous employees for the city, like former City Councilor Tito Jackson , who became CEO for a cannabis company after losing his 2017 bid for mayor, or Tomas Gonzalez, who left his job in the Office of Neighborhood Services to help launch a new marijuana company.

Gonzalez, COO for Core Empowerment, plans to open a marijuana dispensary combined with a social justice museum in Jamaica Plain. The company received its host community agreement from the city in February, about six months after Gonzalez left his job as the deputy director of the mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services.

Walsh’s announcement comes just one week after the arrest of Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II , who recently came under fire for approving two pot shops run by his live-in girlfriend’s brother. Correia said at the time that “the reality is, there’s nothing wrong with what we did.”

But Correia’s actions — particularly his indictment last week for allegedly extorting four marijuana vendors — has increased pressure to change the local licensing system that some say can be prone to favoritism and bribery.

Walsh did not mention any other cities in his announcement Friday, but said the executive order “will create a new standard for city employees and remove potential conflicts of interest that may arise as the City continues its work to develop and implement the growing cannabis industry.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.