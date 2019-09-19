CHICAGO — When the recreational use of marijuana becomes legal, Chicago’s mayor wants its sale banned in the central business district, near schools, and in residential areas.

The bans are in zoning rules proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. However, Alderman Brendan Reilly, who represents the business district in the City Council, says because of an $838 million budget gap, Chicago can’t afford to declare its central business district off-limits. He says a limited number of downtown dispensaries are needed.