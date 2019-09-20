Two more recreational marijuana stores can open in Massachusetts as early as next week.
Gage Cannabis Company in Ayer and Nature’s Remedy of Massachustts in Millbury can each begin adult-use marijuana sales as early as Monday after the state Cannabis Control Commission granted them “commence operations” notices Thursday.
The stores will be each town’s first recreational marijuana shop.
Nature’s Remedy has several other licenses pending with the state: one for cultivation, one for manufacturing, and two to open stores in Tyngsborough and Rowley.
Gage Cannabis Company has one pending application with the state — for manufacturing in Littleton. The owner also owns another company called Central Avenue Compassionate Care Inc., which is a medical marijuana dispensary in Ayer. The latter company is also applying for cultivation and manufacturing licenses, according to Gage Cannabis Company’s final license.
Advertisement
The Ayer and Millbury stores will be the state’s 27th and 28th recreational marijuana shops. Three other stores opened this month.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.