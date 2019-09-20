CONCORD, N.H. — Medical marijuana patients soon will be able to get prescriptions even if they haven’t had the same doctor for three months.

Republican Governor Chris Sununu vetoed a bill to eliminate the waiting period last month, but both the House and Senate voted Thursday to override his veto.

In his veto message, Sununu said current law allows patients to obtain appropriate treatment while preserving responsible prescribing. But lawmakers who support the bill argued that it was unfair to make patients wait three months when no such rules apply to far more dangerous drugs, including opioids.