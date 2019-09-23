Gage opened Monday, and Nature’s Remedy plans to open Friday.

Gage Cannabis Co. in Ayer and Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts in Millbury each received “commence operations” notices from the state Cannabis Control Commission last week, allowing them to open within three calendar days.

Two recreational marijuana shops are opening in Massachusetts this week, adding to the adult-use pot options for consumers in central Massachusetts.

By the end of the week, the state will have 28 open recreational marijuana stores.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to visit the pot shops in Ayer or Millbury.

Ayer: Gage Cannabis Company

Opening date: Monday, Sept. 23

Advertisement

Location

The store is located at 38 Littleton Road in Ayer.

Hours

Gage will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking

The company is expected to have ample on-site parking for customers.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or debit cards.

Purchasing limits

The store will not have any additional purchasing limits beyond the state limit.

Can you preorder?

Yes.

Millbury: Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts

Opening date: Friday, Sept. 27

Location

The store is located at 26 North Main St. in Millbury.

Hours

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking

The company has an on-site parking lot.

Payment

Customers can use cash, debit cards, or the CanPay app.

Purchasing limits

The store will not have any additional purchasing limits beyond the state limit.

Can you preorder?

Yes, but not for the company’s opening week.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.