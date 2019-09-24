The growing number of vaping-related lung illnesses has the “full attention” of Governor Charlie Baker, who said Monday he is closely monitoring the situation as he weighs potential emergency regulations.

Officials have been gathering additional information and considering various strategies to respond to an outbreak across several states of a lung disease seemingly associated with e-cigarette use. Baker told reporters Monday that he and staff in his administration have met with “a variety of people who are pretty close to this issue in the health care community.”