The growing number of vaping-related lung illnesses has the “full attention” of Governor Charlie Baker, who said Monday he is closely monitoring the situation as he weighs potential emergency regulations.
Officials have been gathering additional information and considering various strategies to respond to an outbreak across several states of a lung disease seemingly associated with e-cigarette use. Baker told reporters Monday that he and staff in his administration have met with “a variety of people who are pretty close to this issue in the health care community.”
“We’re continuing to review our options, but obviously, the national reporting on this as well as the decision here in Massachusetts to start requiring provider organizations to report on people who are suffering some kind of chemical toxic lung injury has turned up a pretty significant number of cases in a pretty short period of time,” Baker said. “So this has our full attention.”
Advertisement
Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel earlier this month ordered all cases to be reported directly to the Department of Public Health for the next year, and the Cannabis Control Commission implemented a new requirement for vaping products to include more information about what they contain.