The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 530 probable cases of lung illnesses tied to vaping, including seven deaths. Massachusetts health officials have reported 38 possible cases of illnesses in the state, including among teenagers.

Governor Charlie Baker, who has been weighing what emergency options the state has to combat the rise in vaping-related illnesses, is expected to make an announcement Tuesday related to the “public health issues” of electronic cigarettes.

Baker said last week he was evaulating what emergency options the state has to address the sale of vaping products, and told reporters Monday that the spread of lung-related illnesses had the administration’s “full attention.”

Both New York and Michigan earlier this month outlawed the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, and in June, San Francisco became the first major city in the country to ban the distribution or sale of e-cigarettes.

State lawmakers are already pushing separate bills that would ban all flavored tobacco products, including the liquid used in e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. That ban, which supporters have said would be the farthest-reaching in the country, would apply to all flavors, including menthol, mint, and wintergreen, which to date have often been exempted from flavor-related regulations on the grounds they are “adult” flavors.

