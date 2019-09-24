TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is reporting its second death from a vaping-related lung disease in less than two weeks — the ninth reported nationwide.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that a man over 50 has died. The state health department said it is not releasing the names, hometowns, or other details about people who’ve died or become sick to protect their privacy.

The state’s first reported death related to e-cigarette use was a woman over 50 and reported Sept. 10. Kelly’s office said both people who died had other underlying health issues.