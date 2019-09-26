ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man faces two felony charges after a seizure of almost 77,000 vaping cartridges that authorities say contained dangerous levels of THC.

Valentin Andonii of Champlin, a Minneapolis suburb, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance and selling or intending to sell a controlled substance.

The seizure came as lung illnesses tied to vaping have become a major health issue nationwide, with hundreds of people stricken and at least nine deaths. Though a cause hasn’t been pinpointed, investigators are examining black market cartridges and their uncertain ingredients.