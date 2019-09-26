More than 500 people have been sickened by vaping-related illnesses across the country, and about a dozen people have reportedly died.

Federal health officials say they haven’t yet found a cause, but have more than 100 people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention working on the investigation.

Meanwhile, states across the country are setting varying policies on vaping products. Some states, like Rhode Island, New York, and Michigan, have banned the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes. Governor Charlie Baker in Massachusetts has issued the strongest mandate of any state so far, banning the sale of all vaping products, including legal, regulated marijuana vaporizers.