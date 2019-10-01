GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina hospital is reporting the state’s first death linked to vaping.

Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro says the death occurred on Wednesday, but spokesman Doug Allred couldn’t provide any additional details on Thursday. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says it’s investigating.

Allred says the hospital has had eight cases of vaping-related illness since August, including the unidentified person who died.