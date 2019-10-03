The state’s top public health official clarified Thursday that a four-month ban on the sale of vaping devices in Massachusetts does not apply to products that are delivered to other states.

Monica Bharel, the commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, wrote in an implementation order Thursday that vape retailers in Massachusetts can still sell their products online and over the phone, as long as the products will be delivered to a customer in a different state.

The stores cannot sell their vaping products in brick-and-mortar establishments or online to Massachusetts customers.