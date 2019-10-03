KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities have made a fourth arrest in connection with a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin.

A 20-year-old woman is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on possible charges of manufacturing or delivering marijuana. But officials haven’t said yet what role the woman may have had in the business.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating a large scale THC vaping business in southeast Wisconsin.