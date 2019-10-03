The marijuana store closest to Boston is out of marijuana flower for non-medical customers while it waits to get test results back from labs that must approve all marijuana before it’s sold in Massachusetts.

New England Treatment Access, which has locations in Brookline and Northampton, listed four strains of marijuana on its Brookline menu for Wednesday but noted that each is only available to medical patients. On its Northampton menu, NETA on Wednesday listed one strain available to non-medical users. Marijuana flower is the green, leafy buds most commonly used for smoking.

“Our flower test results have been significantly delayed as the state’s labs work through a testing backlog,” the company wrote below the flower section of each menu. “We are doing everything we can to work with our regulators and laboratory partners to get things back on track. We are producing flower at the same rate that we have been and we have our transport team on standby, once we have testing results we will ensure it goes right back on the menu!”