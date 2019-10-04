New York’s emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes, imposed earlier this month amid a rising epidemic of illnesses and deaths linked to vaping, was temporarily blocked by a state appeals court after a challenge from an industry group.

Michigan last month became the first state to implement a limited ban on flavored e-cigarettes, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a ban on thousands of flavors of e-cigarettes and vaping liquid like mango, bubble gum, and cotton candy about two weeks later.

The Vapor Technology Association, a Washington-based trade group, sued to stop the ban from taking effect, saying that the overwhelming majority of the illnesses being probed are directly tied to black market products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and not regulated nicotine products. On Thursday, an appeals court in Albany temporarily blocked the action pending further arguments scheduled for Oct. 18.