The woman was among the 121 suspected cases reported to Massachusetts health officials since early September, when the state started requiring clinicians to notify the Department of Public Health about unexplained vaping-related lung injuries.

State health officials did not say when the woman died or what substance she had vaped.

Massachusetts health officials announced Monday the first known vaping-related death in the state, a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County.

So far, Massachusetts has determined 19 cases of the injuries are confirmed to be or are probably part of the nationwide outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses, which has caused at least 1,080 illnesses and 22 deaths, according to state officials. Federal officials have reported at least 18 deaths.

“Today I was deeply saddened to hear about the death of a patient who had this illness,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, Massachusetts public health commissioner. “We are investigating these cases as quickly as possible and working with our federal partners to better understand this outbreak.”

Federal officials have said that most of the illnesses nationwide seem linked to concentrated marijuana oil vape products, largely those purchased from unlicensed sellers. However, 17 percent of affected patients interviewed nationwide reported vaping only nicotine.

Amid the uncertainty of what’s causing the severe illnesses, Governor Charlie Baker on Sept. 24 declared a public health emergency and issuded a 4-month ban on all sales of both marijuana and nicotine vapes in the state. The ban has prompted a backlash by medical marijuana patients and former smokers who say they relied on vaping for health reasons. Some have turned to the illicit market or to combustible cigarettes.

Baker has said he focused on input from medical experts, not the industry, in making his decision.

In Massachusetts, health officials have said that nine of 10 patients interviewed reported vaping cannabis oils, some reported vaping both marijuana and nicotine, while one reported vaping only nicotine. Officials have not specified where the marijuana products were purchased.

Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @NaomiMartin.