HARTFORD, Conn. — US Senator Richard Blumenthal says he’s leading a group of a dozen senators in urging the federal government to do more to prevent young people from vaping.

The Connecticut Democrat says the senators asked the US Department of Health and Human Services Friday to “take long overdue steps” to advance policies to prevent more adolescents from becoming addicted to electronic cigarettes and help youth quit vaping.

The signatories, all Democrats, include Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, and Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy.