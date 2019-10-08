PORTLAND, Maine — A man in Maine whose properties were part of a federal raid of more than 20 marijuana sites has pleaded guilty to drug charges.

The Sun-Journal reports that drug conspiracy charges were among those originally brought against 53-year-old Timothy Veilleux, of Auburn, and his two businesses.

In exchange for dismissing the conspiracy charges, Veilleux pleaded guilty Monday to maintaining a drug-involved premises on behalf of himself and his businesses.