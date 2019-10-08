The event will feature a conversation about what Massachusetts could learn from other legal marijuana states like Colorado and what’s been surprising about Massachusetts’ rollout.

The Boston Globe’s cannabis reporting team will join Colorado Public Radio’s Ann Marie Awad for a panel and live recording for the podcast “On Something.”

The Globe’s full cannabis reporting team will be at the event: reporters Dan Adams and Naomi Martin, and digital producer and reporter Felicia Gans.

Awad is the host of the new podcast “On Something,” which tells stories about life after marijuana legalization. Topics of Thursday’s event will include Massachusetts’ first-in-the-nation social equity program, the impacts of pot businesses on neighborhoods, and surprising challenges for cannabis regulators.

Advertisement

The “On Something — Life After Legalization” podcast recording and panel will be Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at The Comedy Studio in Somerville.

Sign up here for the free event.