Canadian pot smokers are finally getting some price relief almost a year after the country legalized recreational use. But it’s still a lot cheaper to get the drug from illegal dealers.

A gram of cannabis purchased from government-sanctioned sellers cost $10.23 Canadian ($7.68) in the third quarter, down 3.9 percent from the prior three-month period, according to Statistics Canada. At the same time, the price for a gram of pot bought in the illicit market fell 5.9 percent to $5.59 Canadian.