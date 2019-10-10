Pot stocks crumbled to their lowest level since 2017 after Hexo Corp. became the latest cannabis company to lower earnings expectations.

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF fell as much as 6.9 percent Thursday to the lowest since November 2017 and has now lost 55 percent since its recent high in March. The US-traded ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF slid to a record low.

The whole sector came under pressure after Hexo said its fourth-quarter and full-year revenue will be come in well below analyst expectations and withdrew its guidance for fiscal 2020. Hexo shares plunged as much as 26 percent to the lowest since April 2018.