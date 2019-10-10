AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature might consider restrictions on vaping, stricter gun controls, and new marijuana laws in the coming legislative session.

Legislators in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate are hoping to propose some 400 bills, and will pitch them to legislative leaders later this month. Bills about numerous health care subjects, the use of fireworks over lakes and ponds, and the use of propane detectors are also on tap.

Bills about vaping range from banning the practice at public transportation stops to shutting down the sale of vaping devices altogether. A lung illness related to e-cigarette use has afflicted several people in the state.