CLEARFIELD, Utah — Police say a Utah man gave his unknowing co-workers brownies laced with marijuana, believing it was a “harmless” act.

Court records show 28-year-old Jared Borklund was charged Wednesday with “surreptitious administration of a substance” for giving two of his co-workers brownies in July without telling them there was marijuana baked inside.

Authorities said the women felt the effects of the drug immediately but neither became seriously ill. A supervisor at the Clearfield business notified police.