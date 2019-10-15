CLEARFIELD, Utah — Police say a Utah man gave his unknowing co-workers brownies laced with marijuana, believing it was a “harmless” act.
Court records show 28-year-old Jared Borklund was charged Wednesday with “surreptitious administration of a substance” for giving two of his co-workers brownies in July without telling them there was marijuana baked inside.
Authorities said the women felt the effects of the drug immediately but neither became seriously ill. A supervisor at the Clearfield business notified police.
Borklund later messaged them on Facebook and apologized. He said he thought his actions were “harmless” but would “accept punishment” for what he had done.
Court records do not list an attorney for Borklund.