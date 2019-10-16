Comedian Seth Rogen confirmed that he’s watched the employee practice his craft during sessions with Snoop.

Snoop Dogg pays a person between $40,000 and $50,000 per year to roll blunts for him, he said during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen said.

Advertisement

“Timing. That [expletive]’s timing is impeccable,” Snoop said.

Stern asked Snoop to clarify if this person was actually hired by him and the rapper replied “that’s his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller,’ ” he said. “P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

“If you’re great at something I need,” Snoop continued, “I’m hiring you.”

Snoop doesn’t only pay the blunt roller upwards of $50,000 to roll blunts. The employee also gets perks: He’s welcome to smoke the marijuana he rolls, goes on all-expense-paid trips while Snoop is traveling on tours, and gets free items like clothing whenever companies give their products to the artist.

That said, the job with Snoop likely isn’t a walk in the park. In a Reddit AMA in 2012, the rapper said he smokes 81 blunts per day.

Read the full story on Marijuana Moment.