KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities have made a fifth arrest in connection with a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin.

A 22-year-old Racine man is accused of working for the large-scale operation in Kenosha County. He’s facing charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating the business from a rented Bristol condo and the mother’s real estate office in Union Grove.