The Oxford store will be the state’s 29th recreational marijuana dispensary .

The Cannabis Control Commission issued Curaleaf Massachusetts Inc. its “commence operations” notice Thursday, giving it approval to begin adult-use sales at its Oxford store after three calendar days — as early as Monday.

Curaleaf, one of the country’s biggest marijuana companies, received its final approval from Massachusetts cannabis regulators Thursday to open its first recreational marijuana store in the state.

Curaleaf already operates medical marijuana dispensaries at its Oxford location and at a location in Hanover.

Curaleaf’s efforts to open for adult-use sales in Massachusetts have not been without some bumps in the road.

Advertisement

This summer, Curaleaf Massachusetts was slapped with a $250,000 fine by regulators for not getting the state cannabis commission’s approval for a merger that involved its parent company, Curaleaf Inc., which is based in Wakefield. That merger had been agreed on the previous October.

“We have been proudly serving the Massachusetts community for almost 24 months and look forward to working with the Commission to secure approval of our [recreational] licenses,” the company said in a statement at the time.

In an unrelated incident in July, the branch of the company that produces and sells CBD products was warned by the US Food and Drug Administration to stop marketing its products with unfounded medical claims. The company had previously claimed online that its products could treat cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, opioid withdrawal, pain, and pet anxiety.

The company quickly removed those claims from its website and deleted a variety of blog posts.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.