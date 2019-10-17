ANZA, Calif. — Authorities say they seized illegal marijuana with a street value of $1 million after stopping a van on a Southern California street because a passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The California Highway Patrol says an officer smelled an odor of pot after stopping the van Monday in Anza, an unincorporated community in Riverside County.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says the van was full of trash bags and moving boxes that the driver acknowledged contained marijuana.