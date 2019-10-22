Governor Charlie Baker and the state’s top health commissioner, Monica Bharel, have appealed a state judge’s Monday decision to reinstate the sale of nicotine vapes next week if the Baker administration doesn’t take the proper steps to keep the ban in place before then.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins ruled Monday that Baker did not follow the proper procedures when he mandated a four-month ban on all vaporizer sales at the end of September.

Wilkins ordered that Baker has until Monday to properly submit the ban as an emergency regulation to keep it in effect. To implement the ban as an emergency regulation, state officials would have to host a public hearing and discuss the various effects of the ban, including the impact on small businesses.