Governor Charlie Baker and the state’s top health commissioner, Monica Bharel, have appealed a state judge’s Monday decision to reinstate the sale of nicotine vapes next week if the Baker administration doesn’t take the proper steps to keep the ban in place before then.
Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins ruled Monday that Baker did not follow the proper procedures when he mandated a four-month ban on all vaporizer sales at the end of September.
Wilkins ordered that Baker has until Monday to properly submit the ban as an emergency regulation to keep it in effect. To implement the ban as an emergency regulation, state officials would have to host a public hearing and discuss the various effects of the ban, including the impact on small businesses.
The judge’s Monday ruling applies only to the sale of nicotine vapes and does not affect the sale of marijuana vaporizers at licensed cannabis dispensaries.
Baker and Bharel filed their appeal after the judge’s decision Monday.
Lizzy Guyton, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Monday that the “administration maintains that the order was properly issued pursuant to the Commissioner’s emergency powers.”
It’s not yet clear whether Baker plans to follow the judge’s instructions for issuing an emergency regulation or wait to act while his appeal is pending. The governor’s office did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment about the appeal.
Baker’s four-month ban on the sale of vaping products was announced amid a nationwide vaping crisis that has sickened nearly 1,500 people and killed at least 33. One person has died from a vaping-related illness in Massachusetts, and state officials have reported 28 cases of the illness to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.
