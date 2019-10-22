Medical marijuana patients in Massachusetts will no longer have to pay annual registration or renewal fees starting in November, a long-sought change by patients who have called the fees a barrier to access.

The elimination of the $50 annual fee was unanimously approved by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission during its recent review of the medical use of marijuana regulations. The cannabis commissioners heard from patients about the impact of the fee — and also weighed whether the state could offset lost revenue from getting rid of it — before voting to kill the charge.

“Over the course of the regulatory drafting process, the commission heard from many patients who described the annual registration fee as a barrier to care, and we continue to take their concerns very seriously,” commission chairman Steven Hoffman said in a statement.