HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers have approved the use of medical marijuana for additional conditions.

The General Assembly’s Regulations Review Committee voted Tuesday to add five conditions for adults, including Tourette syndrome and intractable neuropathic pain. The legislators also approved medical marijuana as a treatment for patients under age 18 with those same two conditions.

These new regulations will now be submitted to the Secretary of the State’s Office, which will post them online, making the regulations final.