Massachusetts health officials have reported 17 new cases of vaping-related illnesses to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adding to the 29 cases in the state that already have been reported.

About two thirds of the patients report vaping THC, the psychoactive compound of marijuana. Nineteen say they vaped THC exclusively, and 12 say they vaped both THC and nicotine, health officials said Wednesday. Another 11 patients say they vaped nicotine only, fewer than five patients reported vaping CBD, and for a handful of patients, the substance vaped is unknown.

Of the 46 cases, 16 have been confirmed and 30 are still being considered probable. The ages of the people affected continue to be widespread, with 21 cases under the age of 30, 14 cases between the ages of 30 and 49, and 11 cases affecting people 50 and older.