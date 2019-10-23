After a drug charge against the owner of a local marijuana company was dismissed, Massachusetts cannabis regulators announced they have restored all six of the company’s licenses that had been suspended.

Nova Farms LLC, which has several licenses in Attleboro and Sheffield, initially had its licenses suspended in September, just a few weeks after the arrest of one of its owners, Mark Rioux, on charges that he was involved in an illegal marijuana-growing operation. He faced one count of conspiracy to violate drug laws, and he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Aug. 29.

In a motion to dismiss the charges, filed on behalf of Rioux in September, his attorney argued that “the application for complaint, accompanying police reports, and/or statement of probable cause required for issuance of the charges fail to establish probable cause that the defendant did conspire to violate the drug laws.”