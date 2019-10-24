PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A vaping industry association is challenging Rhode Island’s ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order banning sales of flavored vaping products in September. The Democrat said it’s meant to protect children.

The Vapor Technology Association and the owner of RI e-Cig and Vapes sued Raimondo and the state’s health director Wednesday in Superior Court.