PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A vaping industry association is challenging Rhode Island’s ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order banning sales of flavored vaping products in September. The Democrat said it’s meant to protect children.
The Vapor Technology Association and the owner of RI e-Cig and Vapes sued Raimondo and the state’s health director Wednesday in Superior Court.
The lawsuit states that the ban will destroy Rhode Island’s vaping products industry and ruin the livelihoods of hundreds of small business owners. It argues the emergency regulations implementing the ban are invalid. It asks for the ban to be declared unlawful.
Raimondo spokesman Josh Block says state officials took a data-driven approach to keep residents safe, and they’re confident it’ll stand up to the industry’s challenge.