The move follows a ruling by Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins this week that sharply criticized Baker’s administration for implementing the ban without holding public hearings or obeying other checks on the power of the executive branch to unilaterally implement rules.

The state’s Public Health Council at the behest of the Baker administration voted unanimously Friday to adopt the ban as a formal emergency regulation, which will be made official Monday.

Vapes will remain prohibited in Massachusetts, after Governor Charlie Baker bowed to a state judge’s ruling and submitted the sweeping ban to state health authorities for approval.

Responding to a request from a nicotine vaping industry association and other plaintiffs suing to overturn the policy, Wilkins ordered the state to either drop the ban on nicotine vapes or begin the process of enshrining it as an emergency regulation by Monday. Under the order, the administration must hold a public hearing on the ban by Dec. 24 and will also have to conduct an analysis of its effect on small businesses. Emergency regulations under state law may last a maximum of three months unless officials hold public hearings.

The Baker administration has insisted state law gives the governor broad powers to intervene in public health crises and quickly asked a higher court to overturn Wilkins’s order. But appeals court Judge Kenneth Desmond on Wednesday declined to do so, saying Wilkins’s ruling was “thoughtful, thorough, and balanced.”

However, the appeals court judge also rejected a request by the nicotine vaping association to immediately lift the ban in light of Wilkins’s ruling.

Wilkins this week allowed state officials to keep in place for now the ban on marijuana vapes without subjecting it to the emergency regulation process, saying evidence suggests oil vapes containing THC are likely the culprit behind an outbreak of mysterious lung illnesses. However, it appears Baker administration officials submitted both bans to the Public Health Council.

Dan Adams can be reached at dadams@globe.com. Find him on Twitter at @Dan_Adams86.